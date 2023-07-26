Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour

Find out where the show is currently running!

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Watch the official trailer for the Take That Musical Greatest Days below!

Greatest Days embarked on its major UK tour on 6 May 2023, coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams. 

The cast of Greatest Days includes Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O’Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Jennifer Ellison and Olivia Hallett are also joining the cast, with Jennifer joining as Rachel from 21 August at the Kings Theatre, Glasgow and Olivia recently joining as Young Rachel from 24 July at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham. Kym Marsh and Emilie Cunliffe will also rejoin the show as Rachel and Young Rachel for Blackpool from 15-19 August.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.


GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.


The book of GREATEST DAYS is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges. The UK Tour of GREATEST DAYS by Tim Firth – The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
PORTIA COUGHLAN and KING LEAR Come to the Almeida Theatre in 2023/24 Photo
PORTIA COUGHLAN and KING LEAR Come to the Almeida Theatre in 2023/24

The Almeida Theatre has announced two new productions for 2023/24. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

2
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Photo
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 

Tickets are now on sale for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool from 18 November – 16 December 2023. 

3
Carlos Acosta Launches The Acosta Dance Centre in London Photo
Carlos Acosta Launches The Acosta Dance Centre in London

Legendary dancer Carlos Acosta and the Acosta Dance Foundation (ADF) have announced the launch of the Acosta Dance Centre, a new vibrant hub that will offer transformative dance classes, courses, performances, residencies and programmes for the local community of Greenwich and beyond.

4
Review: UNION, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: UNION, Arcola Theatre

Union is half love letter to a changing city and half harangue against the soulless destruction of local communities for the benefit of a coffee shop chain. Max Wilkinson offers an abundance of topical matters, slightly overdoing it, and better suited for a longer running time.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West EndVideo: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, CatfordVideo: Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
Video: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds PlayhouseVideo: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Videos

Video: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video Video: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford Video
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video
First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
THE LION KING

Recommended For You