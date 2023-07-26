Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour

Watch the official trailer for the Take That Musical Greatest Days below!

Greatest Days embarked on its major UK tour on 6 May 2023, coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

The cast of Greatest Days includes Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O’Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Jennifer Ellison and Olivia Hallett are also joining the cast, with Jennifer joining as Rachel from 21 August at the Kings Theatre, Glasgow and Olivia recently joining as Young Rachel from 24 July at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham. Kym Marsh and Emilie Cunliffe will also rejoin the show as Rachel and Young Rachel for Blackpool from 15-19 August.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.



GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.



The book of GREATEST DAYS is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges. The UK Tour of GREATEST DAYS by Tim Firth – The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.