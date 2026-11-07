Video: First Look At REDCLIFFE In Trailer From London Theatre

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A new trailer for REDCLIFFE offers a first look at the production slated for the West End in 2027. The production will play the Criterion Theatre for 12 weeks only with performances from Thursday 28 January and press night on Thursday 4 February. The footage introduces the show ahead of its London run. Watch the trailer!

Set against the backdrop of 18th century England, Redcliffe is inspired by the haunting love story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol. This epic tale of forbidden love is charming, funny and devastating as two men find love in a world determined to keep them apart.

William, a man from humble beginnings, is swept up in a hurricane of passion and danger when he meets Richard, a sailor visiting the town. As suspicion grows and prejudice threatens to tear them apart, William and Richard must decide how much they are willing to risk for the chance to live - and love - freely.

Redcliffe is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Emma Woods, set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Martin Hanly, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, associate musical supervisor and orchestrations by Ben Tomalin with additional orchestrations by Ben Ferguson, associate lighting designer is Matt Hockley and casting by Will Burton.

The 2027 West End engagement places the production among the new titles being previewed for the London season. Further casting to be announced soon.

London Theatre has also shared trailers for other upcoming London productions, including INTO THE WOODS, which is set for a 2026 West End staging.

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