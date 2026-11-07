Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Old Vic Performs 'See Amid the Winter's Snow'

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A performance clip of 'See Amid the Winter's Snow' from A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The number comes from the Tony Award-winning score by Christopher Nightingale, and the footage arrives as the show prepares to return for its tenth year on stage. Watch the performance video!

The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, known for His Dark Materials and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and is based on the Charles Dickens story. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, the production plays from 10 Nov 2026 to 09 Jan 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November.

The 2026 run stars Giles Terera as Ebenezer Scrooge. The production has now played to almost one million people in London, America and Australia, and across the globe as part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA in 2020. A Salford engagement at Lowry is also scheduled from 11 Dec 2026 to 10 Jan 2027, the first time the show plays another UK city in its 10-year history. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.

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