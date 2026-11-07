When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Old Vic Performs 'See Amid the Winter's Snow'
The performance features a musical number from Christopher Nightingale's Tony Award-winning score.
A performance clip of 'See Amid the Winter's Snow' from A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The number comes from the Tony Award-winning score by Christopher Nightingale, and the footage arrives as the show prepares to return for its tenth year on stage. Watch the performance video!
The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, known for His Dark Materials and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and is based on the Charles Dickens story. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, the production plays from 10 Nov 2026 to 09 Jan 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November.
The 2026 run stars Giles Terera as Ebenezer Scrooge. The production has now played to almost one million people in London, America and Australia, and across the globe as part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA in 2020. A Salford engagement at Lowry is also scheduled from 11 Dec 2026 to 10 Jan 2027, the first time the show plays another UK city in its 10-year history. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.
The 2026 Old Vic company, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement, includes Giles Terera as Ebenezer Scrooge, Carly Bawden as Belle, Ewan Black as Fred, Khalid Daley as Young Ebenezer, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Edward Harrison as Father/Marley, Kirsty MacLaren as Little Fan, Aiesha Naomi as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Jack North as Bob Cratchit, Claire O'Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Mrs Cratchit, Hollie Jane Stephens as Swing/Dance Captain, Sam Stones as Swing and Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past. Imuujin Bayarsaikhan, Freddie Merritt, Veronica Aeryn Onu and Hannah Slater share the role of Tiny Tim. The creative team includes Rob Howell on set and costume, Christopher Nightingale on composition and arrangement, Hugh Vanstone on lighting, Simon Baker on sound, Lizzi Gee on movement and Grindrod Burton Casting.
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