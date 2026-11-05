Video: Preview of SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre

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Watch a new preview video of the SLEEPING BEAUTY pantomime, the festive production Milton Keynes Theatre is presenting for its 2026/27 holiday season. Tickets for the show are available through ATG Tickets.

SLEEPING BEAUTY follows Princess Aurora, who is cursed by her wicked aunt, pricks her finger on a magic spinning wheel and falls into a deep, enchanted sleep, leaving the kingdom thrown into turmoil. The production is a pantomime adaptation of the fairy tale, staged for the Christmas and New Year period.

The pantomime runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Saturday, December 5, 2026, through Sunday, January 10, 2027. It is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, led by Michael Harrison, the company that has produced recent Christmas pantomimes at the venue, including Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The run will include a range of accessible performances.

As previously reported, the cast includes Alexandra Burke as Carabosse, Natalie Chua as Sleeping Beauty, Richard Cadell as Joey the Jester, Ceri Dupree as Queen Passionella and Christopher Biggins as The Diva of Dreams. More details are in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the production.

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