Video: Earls Court Shares COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Trailer

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A new 2026 London trailer previews COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN CIRCUS SPECTACULAR, the live event set to play at Earls Court. The footage was shared by London Theatre and introduces the production ahead of its run in the capital.

COME ALIVE! is described as a brand-new live event inspired by the 20th Century Fox motion picture The Greatest Showman. The production blends circus with musical theatre, bringing the world of the film to a live audience in a format built around a purpose-designed tent.

Audiences begin with an immersive pre-show experience that takes them through a vibrant backstage world. They then move into the 700-seat Big Top, where the main performance takes place. The structure of the evening places the backstage journey ahead of the show itself, so that ticket holders pass through the pre-show area before taking their seats.

The production is located in London's Earls Court, a venue that has been tied to large-scale live events. Details on casting and the creative team were not included in the materials accompanying the trailer. Other recent trailers from London Theatre have included the 2026 West End staging of INTO THE WOODS.

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