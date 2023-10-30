Video: Dujonna Gift Sings 'What'll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Kiln Theatre is presenting the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

Watch Dujonna Gift sing 'What'll It Be' from the show below!

This new production, which will complete Kiln’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed by Tim Jackson. The production opens on 16 November, with previews from 9 November, and runs until 23 December. 

Performance Details: 


Kiln Theatre presents
TWO STRANGERS 
(CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
By Jim Barne & Kit Buchan
Directed by Tim Jackson

9 November – 23 December

Cast: Dujonna Gift (Robin) and Sam Tutty (Dougal)

Designer Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer Jack Knowles; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Musical Director Sean Green; Orchestrated by Lux Pyramid; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Voice & Dialect Coach Daniele Lydon; Associate Director Claira Vaughan; Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director Jessica Mensah

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

An earlier version of the musical was first produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. Excerpts from that version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.






2023 Regional Awards


