Video: CORIOLANUS is Now Available From National Theatre at Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Coriolanus is now available to stream worldwide on National Theatre at Home at https://ntathome.com/coriolanus. Check out an all new trailer here!

Warrior. Hero. Traitor. David Oyelowo made his highly anticipated return to the London stage in the title role. Lyndsey Turner directs a thrilling new production of Shakespeare’s timeless political tragedy. The production ran last year.

Unrivalled in the art of war, undefeated on the field of battle, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

Comments