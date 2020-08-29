VIDEO: West End Fan Choir Performs 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' in a Tribute to the Theatre Featuring Kerry Ellis and Lucie Jones
A group of West End musicians, and over 50 theatre fans, perform Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables.
West End Fan Choir has created a video, You Will Hear The People Sing, featuring special guests Kerry Ellis and Lucie Jones.
The video features a group of West End musicians, and over 50 theatre fans, performing Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables.
"During lockdown, performers from across the country have rallied together in an effort to keep us entertained and raise spirits," the videos caption read. "Fans decided to do something to give back: a small project to show how grateful we all are. We are immensely proud of our UK arts culture, and we can't bear the thought that it will emerge from this pandemic scarred."
Check out the performance below!
