VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER

The Royal Opera House Live will present its production of The Nutcracker in cinemas from Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 7.15pm (GMT), with Encore screenings from Sunday 17 December 2023 at 2pm (GMT).

Watch the trailer below!

Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. Peter Wright’s much-loved production for The Royal Ballet, with gorgeous period designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman, keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular dancing.

THE NUTCRACKER

Live in cinemas: Tuesday 12 December 2023, 7.15pm GMT

Encores from: Sunday 17 December 2023, 2pm GMT

The ballet lasts approximately 170 minutes, including one interval.

Choreography Peter Wright after Lev Ivanov

Music Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky

Original scenario Marius Petipa after E.T.A. Hoffman

Production and scenario Peter Wright

Designer Julia Trevelyan Oman

Lighting designer Mark Henderson

Production consultant Roland John Wiley

Conductor Andrew Litton

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House



