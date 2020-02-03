VIDEO: Watch WAITRESS's David Hunter Premiere His New Song 'Hand On My Heart'

On Friday, 31 January, David Hunter, most recently seen playing Dr Pomatter in Waitress, played an intimate solo concert at The Other Palace Studio, London.

BroadwayWorld reported on the first release from the concert, a stunning acoustic cover of "She Used To Be Mine". The next released video from the concert is his brand new original song - "Hand on my Heart".

As well as a successful career in theatre, David Hunter is also an accomplished singer-songwriter.

On the subject of his latest song, Hunter told us: "It's a new one, it's raw and painful and I love it! I get this feeling like I'm screaming out into the universe - it's incredibly cathartic. Feels like a kind of musical primal scream therapy."

Watch the video below by West End Video!

David Hunter's most recent single The Farm Song and his EP Silver Linings are available on iTunes.

Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical, is currently making her West End debut, reuniting with Gavin Creel for a limited six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre, after their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production. Hunter returns to the role in March 2020.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.





