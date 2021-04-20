VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of West End Premiere of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, which was scheduled to begin performances last autumn, will now open at the Duke of York's Theatre in 2021, with previews beginning from 23 October 2021, playing for a limited run, with a press night on 4 November 2021.

The National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Coraline, Stardust and the Sandman series), adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, transfers following its sold-out world premiere at the Dorfman Theatre in 2019.

The set designer is Fly Davis, with costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable (Olivier Award Nominee), sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by

