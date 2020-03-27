VIDEO: Watch David Hunter Sing 'Take It From An Old Man' From WAITRESS

The West End production of Waitress, which temporarily closed due to the current health crisis, has announced via Twitter and their website that the show will not be reopening. Read more here

David Hunter performed a cover of "Take It From An Old Man" from the show in his solo concert last month at The Other Palace.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

As well as a successful career in theatre, David Hunter is also an accomplished singer-songwriter. His most recent single "The Farm Song" and his EP Silver Linings are available on iTunes.





