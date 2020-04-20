VIDEO: UK Tour Cast of AMERICAN IDIOT Performs Green Day Parody

Members of the UK touring company of Green Day's American Idiot came together to perform a parody of the Green Day song, "Wake Me Up When September Ends." Check out their song below!

AMERICAN IDIOT tells the story of three lifelong friends, forced to choose between their dreams and the safety of suburbia. Their quest for meaning in a post 9-11 world leads them on an exhilarating journey.

The show garnered the 2011 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Musical Show Album," two 2010 Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a record 10 Broadwayworld.com Fan Choice Awards and the show was honored with Actors' Equity Association's Award for "Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity and Equal Opportunity on Broadway."





