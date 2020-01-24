Olivier Awards
VIDEO: The Dads of MAMMA MIA! Announce Olivier Award Tickets Are Now on Sale With Mastercard

Jan. 24, 2020  

The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford. Public tickets are now on sale for Mastercard cardholders via Priceless.com.

Check out a video of the dads of Mamma Mia! announced the ticket onsale below!

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre. For further information visit OlivierAwards.com

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) is the not-for-profit organisation representing the London theatre industry. SOLT runs the Olivier Awards with Mastercard, Official London Theatre, West End LIVE, TKTS, Theatre Tokens, Kids Week and the New Year Sale. For further information visit SOLT.co.uk

