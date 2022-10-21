VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Ivano Turco Singing 'Let's Dance' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICAL

Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its premiere on ITV in 2002 and ahead of a planned stage musical production, Big Broad Productions are next month releasing an 18-track studio cast recording of Footballers' Wives The Musical.

Listen to Ivano Turco singing a taster of 'Let's Dance' below!

Alice Fearn and Simon Bailey are our power couple, Tanya and Jason Turner, team Captain and Captain's wife supreme!

Emma Hatton and Liam Doyle are Chardonnay Lane-Pascoe and Kyle Pascoe, the celebrity football couple who've got it all.

Chelsea Halfpenny and Ashley Samuels are the newbies Donna and Ian Walmsley, taking their first steps in the Premier League spotlight.

Ivano Turco is Salvo, the hot new Brazilian player set to ruffle a few feathers - especially Jason's!

Julie Legrand reprises her infamous TV role as Nurse Dunkley - thankfully not your average bedside nurse!

And Ben Richards, who starred as Bruno in the TV series, plays against type (being extremely handsome!) as Frank Laslett, the club Chairman and major obstacle to Tanya getting things to go her way.

The ensemble are Nikki Davison, Soophia Foroughi, Adam Hepworth, Tom Hier, Kat Kleve, Emma Lindars, Nadim Naaman and Joe Thompson-Oubari.

The tracks have been arranged and produced by Joe and Nikki Davison, Auburn Jam Music.

Footballers' Wives The Musical will be released on 25 November, 2022 and will be available to stream from all major distributors.

There will be an exclusive preview performance this weekend at Musical Con, the West End's first ever musical theatre fan convention at ExCeL London.

A musical comedy noir based on the cult guilty pleasure noughties TV drama, Footballers' Wives The Musical has a book by Maureen Chadwick, co-creator of the original TV series, and music & lyrics by Kath Gotts (also co-creators of Bad Girls - The Musical).

Kath Gotts said: "We have decided to go down the same route as Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita and release the album of the show before it reaches the stage. It's been fantastic working with Joe and Nikki Davison. Their orchestrations are wonderfully inventive and so much fun. And Alice Fearn as Tanya Turner is a dream. Not only is her voice amazing but she's been a real 'team captain' throughout the whole process. There are 18 tracks, so it's not the entire show, but that means there'll still be new things to hear at the next stage. We've pulled together a brilliant cast and we can't wait to get these songs out there for more people to join in our crazy world of Footballers' Wives The Musical."

Footballers' Wives The Musical is based around the first TV season, and follows the fall and rise of captain's wife and fabulously flawed super-bitch Tanya Turner as she struggles to save her marriage and the career of her cheating husband, Jason.

Let's wind back to 2002 when Premier League Football was the new Rock 'n' Roll - with the money, the glamour and the bad behaviour to match. At Earls Park FC, the players' wives are living it to the max.

These WAGs have the designer gear, the palatial homes, the flash cars and the handsome superstar husbands - and the press pack on their kitten heels at every turn.

Footballers' Wives The Musical contains scenes of an adult nature and absolutely no football, along with disastrous hen and stag nights, a fairy tale wedding, deception, betrayal and murder - plus a surprisingly happy ending.

It is based on the WBTVPUK series. Produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre

Ventures. Co-producers are Arden Entertainment and Sally Humphreys Productions.

For more information visit: www.fwmusical.com