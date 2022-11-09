VIDEO: SHAUN THE SHEEP Stars in an All New Christmas Ad
Watch as mischievous flock member Timmy transforms into a ballet dancer, jazz trumpeter, gospel singer and rock god!
Two British institutions have come together this year for a festive celebration, with Shaun the Sheep and friends staging their own version of a Royal Albert Hall Christmas in a brand new seasonal advert.
In the 30-second animation specially created by award-winning animation studio Aardman, mischievous flock member Timmy transforms into a ballet dancer, jazz trumpeter, gospel singer and rock god, before helping the rest of the gang erect their own makeshift Royal Albert Hall.
The film, entitled Fleece Navidad, is being released to mark the first full festive season at the London venue since 2019, and includes nods to perennial highlights such as The Nutcracker, Guy Barker's Big Band Christmas and The London Community Gospel Choir.
Check out the video below!
Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We wanted to do something unique to thank audiences for all their incredible support over the past three years, and we're delighted that Aardman agreed to help us. We've always seen them as kindred spirits, creating work that's warm, anarchic and extremely British - in all the best senses of the word. This magical film captures the essence of the Hall as a place of celebration, creativity and community. It also enabled us to work with performing sheep in a way that didn't harm the fabric of the building."
Steve Harding-Hill, creative director at Aardman, said: "It was great collaborating with the Royal Albert Hall, who were really up for creating something that was both fun and unique. So when we suggested Timmy performing a quick-changing routine that celebrated the breadth of musical entertainment the Hall is famous for, they were super excited.
"With numerous costume changes and shot within a single animated take, it gave us the chance to really camp up Timmy's performance - the end result being one of the cutest things you'll see this side of Christmas!"
Hassall added that the whole project had run remarkably smoothly: "When you're dealing with someone like Timmy, who has his own TV show, you expect a certain amount of ego, but he couldn't have been easier to work with."
The Royal Albert Hall's characteristically eclectic Christmas season, offering a range of genres even greater than Timmy's one-lamb show, runs from 2-31 December. The programme includes Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas; carol concerts; the venue's first major drag show, A Christmas Gaiety; Handel's Messiah; a screening of Home Alone complete with on-stage orchestra; and story-time with Father Christmas. Tickets are available at royalalberthall.com
