VIDEO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Will Reduce Required Social Distance - What Does This Mean For Theatre?

According to The New York Times, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lift many of the current restrictions, including cutting the required distance between people to one meter, or about three feet.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and museums will reopen in England on July 4.

Scientists are warning that lowering the required distance could cause the virus to spread from 2 to 10 times faster. However, the risks lessen if people wear masks and avoid prolonged face-to-face contact.

"While we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently - currently - the risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the N.H.S.," Johnson said. "We no longer face the virus spreading exponentially, though it remains in circulation."

Read more on The New York Times.

What does this mean for theatre?

Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of London's Young Vic, chatted with Bloomberg about whether or not theatres can reopen with the social distancing requirements lessened.

"The relaxing of the two meters to one meter does make a significant difference but it doesn't really change it that much for us," he said. "At two meters, we could operate and open our theatres at maybe 20% capacity. At one meter, we're possibly between 40 and 45 [percent]. So actually, it becomes very, very difficult with the model that we're currently using."

Kwei-Armah goes on to talk about the need for government support of the arts in order to ensure the future of the industry.

Watch the full interview below:

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You