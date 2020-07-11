VIDEO: Judi Dench Puts David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Their Place on STAGED

BBC has released a new clip from episode 6 of Staged, featuring Judi Dench!

In the episode, Dench puts David Tennant and Michael Sheen in their place.

Check out the clip below.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters IN SEARCH OF an Author in the West End. The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet.

All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos.

