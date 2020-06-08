VIDEO: Giles Terera Chats With Amanda Holden on Mountview LIVE!

On May 25, Giles Terera chatted with Amanda Holden on Mountview LIVE!

Mountview LIVE is a series of online conversations hosted by Giles Terera with guests discussing their careers, as well as taking questions from Mountview students. Other artists previously confirmed are Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni and Mountview alumna Amanda Holden.

Watch the video below!

Giles Terera won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award in 2018 for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the original London production of Hamilton, and recently appeared in Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre.

An award-winning actress, talent show judge, presenter, singer, fashion designer and author; Amanda Holden truly defines the term 'household name', soon to celebrate 30 years in the entertainment business. With a career spanning almost three decades she firmly sits on the judging panel of Britain's Got Talent, hosts the biggest commercial radio show Heart Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston, has her own clothing collection with Fenn Wright Manson, her own homeware collection 'Bundleberry' on QVC and is signed to VirginEMI for an imminent debut album release.

