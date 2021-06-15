VIDEO: Gemma Sutton and Bronté Barbé In Rehearsal For New Musical RIDE

Check out a new behind the scenes video from upcoming British musical Ride, as it prepares for its West End dates at the Garrick Theatre next Monday.

The show features Gemma Sutton (Girl from the North Country, Follies, The Rink) singing the title track and discussing her role alongside Bronté Barbé (Oklahoma, Chichester, Beautiful, UK tour).

The show, which premiered at last year's Vault Festival, features music and lyrics by Jack Williams and music, book and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith, who also co-directs with Adam Lenson (Public Domain, Vaudeville Theatre).

Ride will play two semi-staged performances at the Garrick Theatre on 21 June (at 3pm and 8pm).

It's 1895 and Annie Londonderry (Gemma Sutton) has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman to ever cycle around the world. She's pioneering, she's plucky, and she's pitching her story to the New York world. But she can't do it alone. Joined at the eleventh hour by unwitting secretary Martha Smith (Bronté Barbé), the two begin to share Annie's unbelievable adventures. But before long, the cracks begin to show, and Annie is forced to confront a past she'd rather leave unexplored.

'Ride' was Winner of a VAULT Festival Show of the Week Award, an Offie's OFFCOM Award, and the title song was nominated for the 2020 Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize.

Learn more at www.nimaxtheatres.com