VIDEO: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show and Take Part in Q&A

Watch Noah Thomas and Layton Williams Answer Questions Together!

Jul. 22, 2020  

For Virtual West End LIVE, past and present cast members from Everybody's Talking About Jamie have come together to perform songs from the show and take part in a Q&A!

Check it out below!

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.


