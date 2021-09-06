VIDEO: Alex Lodge Announces His Casting In PIPPIN
The actor is joining the musical at London's Charing Cross Theatre
Alex Lodge is joining the critically acclaimed immersive London production of 'Pippin', Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. He will be playing Charles from 13 September to the end of the run. He'll also cover Leading Player and Theo, and will be on as Theo for some performances 6 - 12 September.
Watch Alex Lodge announce his casting below!
Alex, who was starring as 'Ledoux' in 'Bat Out Of Hell' in the 2021 US/UK tour when covid struck, made his West End debut in 'The Book of Mormon', where he understudied and played Elder Price at over 200 performances. His theatre credits also include Jon in 'tick, tick...BOOM!' (Offie Nomination Best Male Performance in a Musical, Bridge House Theatre); Louis Charles Hurt in 'Fanny & Stella', Garden Theatre; Frederick Fleet in 'Titanic' (Princess of Wales, Toronto), Bobby C in 'Saturday Night Fever' (UK Tour).Last week Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz flew in from New York to watch 'Pippin' and gave his blessing to the production and its longer run. The rest of the extension cast are confirmed as: Ryan Anderson (Pippin), Ian Carlyle (Leading Player), Alex James-Hatton (Lewis), Daniel Krikler (Charles, to Sunday 12 September), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Fastrada), Natalie McQueen (Catherine), Genevieve Nicole (Berthe), Jaydon Vijn (Theo). Creative team: Director Steven Dexter
Choreographer Nick Winston
Musical Superviser Michael Bradley
Designer David Shields
Musical Director Chris Ma
Lighting Designer Aaron J. Dootson
Sound Designer Keegan Curran
Casting Anne Vosser Produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy With an infectiously unforgettable score, 'Pippin' is the story of one young man's journey to be e
xtraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 'Pippin' continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world. Set in the 'Summer of Love' of 1967, we follow Pippin, a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning in a joyful and life affirming revival.
