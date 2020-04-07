VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Including Paul Whittaker OBE and More Virtually Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

70 West End stars have come together to virtually raise their voice in song.

Performers involved:



Andrew Abrahamson

Isabelle Adams

Shan Ako

Elizah Appiah

Joel Ashton-Fogle

Ross Berkeley Simpson

Hannah Blake

Norman Bowman

Jenna Boyd

Karen Broughton

William Byrne

Rebecca Caine

Richard Carson

Rodney Earl Clarke

Philip Cox

Beth Davies

Stephen John Davies

Steph de Whalley

Hadrian Delacey

Sarah Alice Douglas

Harry Dunnett

Jack Edwards

Jenny Fitzpatrick

Adeen Fogle

Lucy Forrest

Kelly Francise

Chris Grahamson

Katy Hanna

Jessie Hart

Dayle Hodge

Tim Howar

Kim Ismay

Lily Kerhoas

Kara Lane

Sarah Lark

Britt Lenting

Lauren Lockley

Craig Mather

Luke McCall

Jean McGlynn

Leo Miles

Renee Montemayor

Claire Moore

Jacinta Mulcaghy

Nicole Nyqvist

Sarah O'Connor

Claire O'Leary

Kathy Peacock

Vince Pirillo

Jon Robyns

Melissa Rose

Tasha Sheridan

Bree Smith

Alistair So

Liv Spencer

Michaela Stern

Lucie-Mae Sumner

Manon Taris

Hollie Taylor

Emma Jay Thomas

Alonso Casado Trigo

Jocelyn Vodovoz Schmidt

Lauren Ward

Emma Warren

Hattie Wheeler

Paul Whittaker OBE

Sake Wijers

Mared Williams

James Winter

Richard Woodford

Samuel Wyn-Morris



Introduction: Christopher Biggins

Voiceover: Lesley Joseph



Creatives:



Musical Supervision: Steve Moss



For Acting for Others: Joel Marvin

For Alain Boublil Overseas Ltd: Sue Coombes



Video Editor / Sound Mixer: Guy Hawkins

Video Director: Adam Woods





