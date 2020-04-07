VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Including Paul Whittaker OBE and More Virtually Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'
70 West End stars have come together to virtually raise their voice in song.
Watch the video below!
Performers involved:
Andrew Abrahamson
Isabelle Adams
Shan Ako
Elizah Appiah
Joel Ashton-Fogle
Ross Berkeley Simpson
Hannah Blake
Norman Bowman
Jenna Boyd
Karen Broughton
William Byrne
Rebecca Caine
Richard Carson
Rodney Earl Clarke
Philip Cox
Beth Davies
Stephen John Davies
Steph de Whalley
Hadrian Delacey
Sarah Alice Douglas
Harry Dunnett
Jack Edwards
Jenny Fitzpatrick
Adeen Fogle
Lucy Forrest
Kelly Francise
Chris Grahamson
Katy Hanna
Jessie Hart
Dayle Hodge
Tim Howar
Kim Ismay
Lily Kerhoas
Kara Lane
Sarah Lark
Britt Lenting
Lauren Lockley
Craig Mather
Luke McCall
Jean McGlynn
Leo Miles
Renee Montemayor
Claire Moore
Jacinta Mulcaghy
Nicole Nyqvist
Sarah O'Connor
Claire O'Leary
Kathy Peacock
Vince Pirillo
Jon Robyns
Melissa Rose
Tasha Sheridan
Bree Smith
Alistair So
Liv Spencer
Michaela Stern
Lucie-Mae Sumner
Manon Taris
Hollie Taylor
Emma Jay Thomas
Alonso Casado Trigo
Jocelyn Vodovoz Schmidt
Lauren Ward
Emma Warren
Hattie Wheeler
Paul Whittaker OBE
Sake Wijers
Mared Williams
James Winter
Richard Woodford
Samuel Wyn-Morris
Introduction: Christopher Biggins
Voiceover: Lesley Joseph
Creatives:
Musical Supervision: Steve Moss
For Acting for Others: Joel Marvin
For Alain Boublil Overseas Ltd: Sue Coombes
Video Editor / Sound Mixer: Guy Hawkins
Video Director: Adam Woods