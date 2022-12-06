VARDY V ROONEY Will Move To The Ambassadors Theatre In April 2023

Due to popular demand, Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will play for a strictly limited run at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, opening on 6 April - 20 May 2023. The final 4 remaining performances at the Wyndham's Theatre on 6th, 13th and 20th Dec 2022 and 10th January 2023 are now sold-out.

The verbatim production opened on 15 November and has played to packed houses and standing ovations ever since. The trial that gripped the nation has been adapted from seven days of High Court transcripts by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503).

Tickets will go on sale on at midday on Tuesday 6th December from www.wagathaplay.com / Box Office 0844 871 7615.

From sting operations to sensational headlines, this verbatim production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This unique moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the West End.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is adapted by Liv Hennessy, directed by Lisa Spirling and designed by Polly Sullivan, the lighting designer is Ben Bull, the composer and sound designer is Richard Hammarton and Lizzie Manwaring is assistant director.