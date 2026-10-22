Unicorn Theatre Reveals Lineup of New Shows and National Tours

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In celebration of 20 years on Tooley Street, the Unicorn Theatre's Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw has announced three new productions for Spring/Summer 2027 - including two co-productions and UK tours of the World Premiere of tiny GIANT about the power of perspective and Mog the Forgetful Cat, based on Judith Kerr's much-loved classic picture book, plus the critically acclaimed Olivier-award-nominated adaptation of Oi Frog & Friends!. The tours will expand the Unicorn's reach beyond its London home where it has welcomed over a million young people and their families since 2006.

Also in Spring 2027, the Unicorn and National Theatre's co-production of Jude Christian's adaptation of Piers Torday's award-winning eco-thriller, The Last Wild, directed by Rachel Bagshaw, will go on a national tour reaching over 17,500 people in seven venues across the UK.

Through these co-productions, the Unicorn deepens its commitment to national partnerships, as part of its mission to share world-class theatre with as many young audiences in the UK as possible.

The anniversary year also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Unicorn, with the launch of a capital campaign to secure its Tooley Street home for the next 20 years and beyond with a continued focus on accessibility and sustainability, one of the Unicorn's core values, with the aim to achieve net zero by 2030. The Unicorn has proudly followed the Theatre Green Book since its inception in 2020, delivering 12 Baseline productions, and seven Intermediate productions including, this year, its first Intermediate main house show where 65% of materials came from recycled or reused sources, and at least 60% then went on to have a future life. The capital campaign will help to ensure the Unicorn remains a dedicated home for children, young people and artists, creating bold, imaginative and inspiring theatre for generations to come.

Rachel Bagshaw, Artistic Director of the Unicorn Theatre, said, “I'm thrilled to announce three new productions and two exciting national tours for 2027. Our ongoing collaboration with Imaginate sees us support artists to create exciting new work for young audiences. Our latest co-production, tiny GIANT, is a bold, ambitious exploration of the world from different perspectives.

“Oi Frog & Friends! and our co-production and national tour for Mog the Forgetful Cat will provide a joyful bridge between the page and the stage, sparking children's imagination and introducing them to books and storytelling in a completely captivating way.

“As we celebrate 20 years in our purpose-built home on Tooley Street, we want the next chapter of the Unicorn to be about reaching further – taking brilliant theatre to more children across the UK and working with our partners to make creativity and storytelling part of every child's life, wherever they are.”

Rebekah Jones, Executive Director of the Unicorn Theatre, said, “As we mark this important milestone for the Unicorn, we're also looking ahead with the launch of a capital campaign to safeguard this extraordinary building and the vital work that happens inside. This ambitious refurbishment project will make the Unicorn more environmentally sustainable - aiming to achieve net zero by 2030 - and accessible to audiences and artists, securing our place in our beautiful Tooley Street building for the next 20 years and beyond.”

The Last Wild

From the book by Piers Torday

Adapted by Jude Christian

Directed by Rachel Bagshaw

For ages 8+

Saturday 30 January – Sunday 7 March 2027

Press performance: Wednesday 10 February 2027

In a future where animals no longer exist, twelve-year-old Kester lives in a silent, quarantined world... until one night a flock of excited pigeons and a bossy cockroach start talking to him!

Flown to a place where the last creatures in the land have survived, Kester is thrown into an extraordinary adventure where he must decide how far he will go to save the last of the wild.

Packed with action, heart and humour, The Last Wild is an epic adventure about courage, friendship and fighting for a world worth saving. Adapted by Jude Christian (The Firework-Maker's Daughter; The Snow Queen, Polka), from the best-selling book by Piers Torday, winner of the Guardian Children's Fiction Prize, and directed by Unicorn's Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, The Last Wild is the Unicorn's first co-production with The National Theatre – touring nationwide in 2027.

Developed in consultation with the Unicorn's young Creative Associates in London and in regional tour locations.

tiny GIANT

A World Premiere by Cade & MacAskill

Ages 6 – 11

Thursday 22 April – Sunday 9 May 2027

Press performance: Wednesday 28 April, 1.30pm

tiny GIANT about the power of perspective, is created by Rosana Cade, whose work straddles experimental theatre, live art, film, children's theatre and socially engaged practices, in partnership with Jo Hellier and Ivor MacAskill.

The production represents part of the Unicorn's growing partnership with Imaginate, deepening its links with Scotland's internationally renowned festival of theatre and dance performances for children and bringing ambitious, international work to the Unicorn stage. It will open at the Unicorn (Thursday 22 April – Sunday 9 May 2027, with press night on Wednesday 28 April) before touring to venues in Scotland, including the Edinburgh International Children's Festival and Light the Blue Festival in late May/June. A new commission by Imaginate in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts and the Unicorn Theatre, supported by Platform, with funding from the Scottish Government's Expanded Festivals Fund.

When do you feel big? When do you feel small? A ladybird crawls across your arm and suddenly you are a mountain, a giant, the whole world. Then you look up at the night sky and feel smaller than a speck of dust.

Using cameras, tubes, and cunning tricks to alter our view, tiny GIANT is a show about how the world can make us feel bold and powerful or tiny and full of wonder. For ages 6-11, it opens up a space for imagination, reflection and delight, in a world where size changes depending on how you're looking and where everyone can be a giant…

Rosana Cade said, “I'm excited to be developing this work for young audiences exploring scale and perspective. As young people are developing their sense of self and ideas about the world we're in, this show offers a fun and playful opportunity to reflect on how our point of view shapes who we are and consider what we can discover when we try to see things from someone else's perspective.

It's been a really nourishing journey to have seeded this idea with the Imaginate Accelerator bursary, working with young audiences during that development period, and now be bringing the work to fruition supported by the brilliant team at Imaginate as well as those at the Unicorn and Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It's been amazing to collaborate so closely with co-devisors and performers Jo Hellier and Ivor MacAskill who bring a range of choreographic, dramaturgical, and technical skills to the process.”

Oi Frog & Friends!

Based on the bestselling books by Kes Gray and Jim Field

Adapted for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes

Directed by Emma Earle

Ages 3 – 7

Thursday 13 May – Sunday 6 June 2027

Press performance: Wed 19 May, 1.30pm

Oi Frog & Friends!, the critically acclaimed Olivier-award-nominated adaptation of the bestselling books by Kes Gray and Jim Field is adapted for the stage by Emma Earle (also directing), Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes.

It will run at the Unicorn from Thursday 13 May – Sunday 6 June 2027, with the press performance on Wednesday 19 May.

It's a new day at Sittingbottom School and FROG is looking for a place to sit, but CAT has other ideas and DOG is doing as he's told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming. Who knew there were so many rhyming rules and what will happen when FROG is in charge?

Expect rhymes galore and a whole lot more! With songs, puppets, surprises and laughs, this Olivier-award-nominated show is a fun-filled-feast for the whole family.

OI FROG & FRIENDS! was originally commissioned by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment.

The books are published by Orchard Books, part of Hachette Children's Group.

Mog the Forgetful Cat

Adapted from Judith Kerr's book Mog the Forgetful Cat

Written by Miranda Larson

Music & Lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer

Directed by Christopher Haydon

Ages 3 – 7

Unicorn: Tuesday 13 July – Sunday 8 August 2027

Touring: 11 February 2027 - 19 September 2027

Based on Judith Kerr's much-loved classic picture book, Mog the Forgetful Cat is written and adapted by Miranda Larson (The Dinosaur that Pooped, Numberblocks), with music and lyrics by composer Eamonn O'Dwyer (The Koala Who Could, The Lion Inside), and directed by Rose Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Haydon (Three Men in a Boat, Emma), in a new co-production with Nicoll Entertainment, Rose Theatre, and Unicorn Theatre.

It will open at the Rose Theatre (Kingston) on 11 February 2027 and will arrive at the Unicorn from Thursday 13 July to Sunday 8 August as part of a national tour also visiting Chesterfield, Derby, Stockton on Tees, Grimsby, Winchester, Newport, Devonshire, Bristol, Southend, York, Sheffield, Stortford, Belfast, Radlett, Poole, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dorking, Swindon, Truro, Guildford, and Jersey through to Sunday 19 September 2027.

Based on Judith Kerr's much-loved classic picture book, Mog the Forgetful Cat is a delightful new family show filled with playful puppetry, music, laughter and plenty of Mog's trademark mishaps.

She may be a little forgetful, but Mog has a very big heart – and when one of her everyday adventures takes an unexpected turn, she discovers that being different can be something rather special.

A funny, magical and joyful introduction to live theatre, Mog the Forgetful Cat is a delightful treat for the whole family.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 18 Hrs 26 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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