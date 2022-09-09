Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UK Theatres to Dim Lights For Two Minutes Each Day During National Period of Mourning Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Sep. 09, 2022  

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reining monarch in British history, passed away at age 96. Read statements from the UK theatre community here.

It has been confirmed that theatres across the U.K. will dim their lights for two minutes on each evening of the national period of mourning. The exact time period of the national mourning has yet to be announced.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

