Full Cast Announced For Jordan Luke Gage's REDCLIFFE Musical Workshop at The Other Palace Studio

Penned by Jordan Luke Gage, harmonized by Ben Tomalin, and directed by Bronagh Lagan, Redcliffe has unveiled its powerhouse cast for the upcoming public workshop performances on 29 - 31 May at The Other Palace Studio.

The cast will feature: Lauren Drew (Kinky Boots, Heathers The Musical, Six The Musical, Les Misérables) as Esther; Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers The Musical, &Juliet The Musical) as William; Nadine Higgin (Legally Blonde at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Twelfth Night, A Winter's Tale The Comedy of Errors at The Globe; The Crucible at The National Theatre) as Georgie; Leanne Jones (Hairspray, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, The Naked Truth) as Landlady; Matteo Johnson (Halls the Musical, Bat Out Of Hell, Jersey Boys) as Jacob; Jessica Lee (Miss Saigon, The Prince of Egypt, Evita, Les Misérables) as Louisa; Rebecca Lock (Marry Poppins, Heathers The Musical, School of Rock, Elf The Musical) as Mother; Joseph Peacock (Kin, Titanic, Bat Out Of Hell, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Arthur/2nd Officer; Steven Serlin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Heathers The Musical, Hairspray, Priscilla The Party!) as Judge/Officer; Liam Tamne (Bonnie & Clyde, The Prince of Egypt, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Richard; Jess Douglas Welsh (RuneSical and Woven at the Edinburgh Fringe) as Abigail; and Russell Wilcox (Annie, Billy Elliot, Sunset Boulevard, Bonnie & Clyde, The Producers) as Landlord John Baber.

REDCLIFFE, is based on the true events of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol in the 1750s and is an epic tale of forbidden love during the persecution people faced for hundreds of years.

William is feeling the pressure to find a wife whilst also being the breadwinner to his family. His mother's nagging doesn't help. When he meets Richard, he unlocks a world he had never dared to explore before and it's clear there is no going back.

REDCLIFFE will be presented in a workshop format with actors using scripts at times, with limited tickets available to the public.

Produced by The Other Palace and funded via the venue's Development Fund, where 50p of every ticket sold in the Main House goes to fund developing new work. Further plans for the production will be revealed in due course.

REDCLIFFE

THE OTHER PALACE

12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

Performances Dates

29 – 31 May 2024

Wednesday 29 May and Thursday 30 May at 7.00pm

Friday 31 May at 3.00pm & 7.00pm

On Sale from Friday 10 May 2024

Tickets: £22.50

Box Office https://theotherpalace.co.uk/redcliffe-2/

020 7592 0302

The Other Palace

The Other Palace is dedicated to discovering, developing, exploring, and celebrating theatre. It's a lively, friendly, and inventive place where ideas can be shared and explored, and the next generation of theatre-makers are encouraged, supported, and celebrated.

The venue has an extraordinary history dating back to 1766 when it began life as the Charlotte Chapel and was turned into the Westminster Theatre in 1931. In 2021 the venue was acquired by Bill Kenwright Ltd, one of the largest commercial theatre producers in the UK.

The Other Palace Studio is a creative hub for both the aspiring and accomplished within the industry. The intimate space breaks down the barriers between audiences and performers and provides a platform for new musical theatre to be developed and celebrated.

The Other Palace runs multiple schemes to nurture and develop new writing including the Making a Musical podcast, Musical Bites lunchtime readings, and a development grant.

Jordan most recently originated the role of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde (Arts Theatre/ Garrick). Prior to this, he originated the role of Romeo in the Olivier Award-winning &Juliet at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include Strat in Bat Out Of Hell at The Dominion Theatre and JD in Heathers The Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include Prince James in The Royal Kill List (Sky), Adrian Barber in Cilla (ITV), and Luc in Cucumber (Channel 4). Jordan plays guitar and writes music and this is his first musical writing project.

