UK Theatre Announces 2022 Conference Programme Including Return of Theatre & Touring Symposium

For the first time in three years, a full programme of UK Theatre conferences has been announced for 2022, bringing together theatre professionals from across the UK for a packed season of talks and discussions to tackle key sector issues, celebrate incredible work, identify future trends and capitalise on opportunities in a new age.

This year's conferences will be a mixture of hybrid and fully virtual events, enabling people from across the UK to participate and connect with industry colleagues both face-to-face and online.

The popular and influential Theatre & Touring Symposium returns on Monday 27 June as a hybrid online and in-person event, with the theme 'A New Landscape for Theatre', exploring how we can create innovative opportunities and improvements from a period of huge disruption.

Wednesday 7 September will see the biggest names in site-specific, experiential, immersive, and digital theatre coming together for the online Outside the Box Conference, to present pioneering ways of thinking, techniques, and technology that are pushing the boundaries of what theatre can do and how it can reach wider audiences than ever.

At the online Learning and Participation Conference on Wednesday 5 October, experts will share how to make the most of audiences, young people, and local communities by developing engagement and learning schemes.

The Business Resilience Conference (hybrid) will take place on Thursday 10 November, as a dedicated space for executive, senior, finance and business leads to examine their business models, funding approaches, and finance practice.

And on Wednesday 30 November, a new Revenue Generation Summit (online) will build on the success of our previous Box Office Conference, looking at all areas of the theatre business, from programming to Food and Beverage, audience development to pricing strategies.

The 2022 UK Theatre conferences are designed to reignite connections between industry peers, promote best practice and share cutting-edge approaches for the new, post-pandemic theatre landscape - giving UK Theatre members the tools to continue to bring high-quality theatre to wider audiences across the UK.

Earlybird tickets are available at a special price for SOLT and UK Theatre members until Tuesday 7 June at 9am for the Outside the Box Conference, the Learning & Participation Conference, the Business Resilience Conference, and the Revenue Generation Summit (subject to availability) at which point, general sale will begin. The Theatre & Touring Symposium is on general sale now.

Programme of 2022 UK Theatre Conferences: https://uktheatre.org/training-events/conferences/

Theatre & Touring Symposium

Monday 27 June 2022 | Hybrid | The Brewery, London

'A New Landscape for Theatre'

The overarching theme for this year's Symposium is 'A New Landscape for Theatre'. We will explore how we can pivot from a period of huge disruption and change, and harness our entrepreneurial spirit to take advantage of the opportunities offered by our current situation to improve the future of theatre-making.

Outside the Box Conference

Wednesday 7 September | Online

'Break boundaries with Non-Traditional Theatre: Spaces, Content, Distribution'

The biggest names in site-specific, experiential, immersive, and digital theatre will come together to present the pioneering ways of thinking, techniques, and technology that are pushing the boundaries of what theatre can do. Learn how to take theatre from the stage and bring it right into people's homes, into impossible spaces, and into imaginations.

Learning & Participation Conference

Wednesday 5 October | Online

'Engage diverse audiences and enrich your community through theatre'

Hear from Learning, Engagement, Participation & Outreach experts in theatres across the UK on how to make the most of your audiences, young people, and local communities by developing and implementing engagement and learning schemes that will help you to reach new audiences and get them involved with your work.

Business Resilience Conference

Thursday 10 November | Hybrid | Rose Street, London

'Strengthen your organisation's resilience'

Business Resilience is a dedicated space for executive, senior, finance and business leads to examine their business models, funding approaches, and finance practice. Network, learn and be inspired by speakers working in and outside the theatre industry, as well as with colleagues from across the UK. This conference will enable you to improve your business practices and strengthen your organisation's resilience.

Revenue Generation Summit

Wednesday 30 November | Online

'Find innovative solutions to maximise revenue in theatre'

Income generation and financial resilience is top of the agenda for all theatres, producers, and production companies. Anyone responsible for raising finances is being tasked with finding innovative solutions to maximising revenue. This new event builds on the success of our previous Box Office Conference and widens its brief to look at all areas of the theatre business. Our speakers will be discussing topics from programming to Food and Beverage, audience development to pricing strategies, and they'll share their insights on what works and what doesn't to inspire and provoke rigorous discussions on entrepreneurial approaches to revitalising theatre.

For more information visit: https://uktheatre.org/