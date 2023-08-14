UK Premiere of MALEVO Comes to Sadler's Wells in October

Performances run Tuesday 31 October - Saturday 4 November.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

UK Premiere of MALEVO Comes to Sadler's Wells in October

In a blistering and exhilarating take on the traditional Argentine Malambo, Malevo brings its blazing raw talent to the UK for the very first time. This dynamic all-male troupe has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

The South American sensation Malevo was created by director, choreographer, and dancer, Matías Jaime. The company has reimagined the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is a traditional Argentinian folkloric dance and elevating it to a fiery and modern heights. They infuse the dance with elements of flamenco and pulsating drumming live onstage.

The choreography combines the use of boleadoras – a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos – with pounding movements, energetic stomping (zapateados) and lightning footwork (cepillados).

Malevo has worked with Latin pop star Ricky Martin, reached the semi-final on ‘America’s Got Talent’, and has performed all across the world, from New York to Osaka. Now these bad-ass men in their leathers are turning up the heat in London.

What is Malambo?

The Malambo is a traditional dance handed down from older South American Cowboys to their younger counterparts, and one might imagine these dances taking place around campfires after a long day on horseback. Customarily a solo form, Malambo has long been among the original competitive dances. Argentinian Gauchos perfected their moves to wow, entertain and yes, beat out their fellow dancers.

MALEVO comes tot he Peacock Theatre, Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT. Performances run Tuesday 31 October - Saturday 4 November.
 




