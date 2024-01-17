UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Will Play at the Peacock Theatre From August 2024

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin makes its UK premiere at the Peacock Theatre, Sadlers Wells' home in the West End, on 20 August starring Mary Bridget Davies as Janis, running until 28 September 2024. Tickets will go on sale on 26 January. Further casting is to be announced.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock ‘n' Roll's greatest legends. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,' ‘Cry Baby', ‘Me and Bobby McGee' and many others.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin began in 2011 and was an immediate success, touring for the next 2 years and breaking box office records at nearly every theatre. In October 2013, the show opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews and has been touring the US ever since. The show also played in Japan in 2022 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall. Mary Bridget Davies played the role of Janis Joplin for both the touring and Broadway productions, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Janis Joplin's sister, Laura Joplin, says A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is a “full belted memory that drives joy into my heart and tears from my eyes” with The New York Times saying the show “rocks the house with a fervour that is riveting”.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin has a Book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox (A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin – Broadway, Motown – Broadway, West End). Casting is by Anne Vosser.

Randy Johnson (creator, writer and director) made his Broadway debut as a playwright and director with Tony Award nominated musical A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin at the Lyceum Theatre. At the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, Randy directed and co-wrote The World Premiere of Mike Tyson – The Undisputed Truth, starring international sports legend Mike Tyson and directed and staged Carly Simon's return to the concert stage at The Apollo Theatre in New York. Randy also co- conceived and directed the now historic ELVIS THE CONCERT, which reunited Elvis' original band, singers and musical director in a virtual interactive concert featuring Elvis. The show was an immediate hit, with sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall and arenas worldwide including Wembley and the O2 Arena. Other regional theatre credits include the world premieres of Jukebox Hero – The Foreigner Musical (Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto). He was honored twice by the NAACP for his direction on Shout Sister Shout – The Rosetta Tharpe Story (Pasadena Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre).

Mary Bridget Davies is a distinguished American singer and actress who has made musical history with her powerhouse vocals and captivating performances. Davies' accolades include the 2014 LA Outer Critic's Circle Award and Theatre World Award, alongside a Helen Hayes Award nomination and numerous Blues Blast Award nominations. In 2019, Davies recorded her album Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy, the late legendary songwriter who co-wrote Joplin classics ‘Piece of my Heart' and ‘Cry Baby'. Davies' career has also included touring with Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, starring as Virginia Wolf in the developmental readings of A Room of One's Own (54 Below and The Public Theatre's Joe's Pub), and Narrator in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Beck Theatre). Currently, Davies is set to embark on the soon to be announced U.S. leg of her tour Don't Compromise Yourself.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.