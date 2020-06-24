UK Government in Talks With Arts Industry Leaders About Providing Financial Support, Though it is 'Not Imminent'

The UK government is in talks with performing arts industry leaders about providing financial support to the sector amidst the health crisis.

The Financial Times reported today that "conversations were taking place" about what support could be given by the government, though relief was "not imminent."

This comes after industry leaders have been calling on the government for help since theatres shut down in March.

A loan scheme of £1bn had reportedly been floated, but insiders have hinted that it is likely to be "much less."

Research by the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre says that 70% of theatres will run out of money by the end of 2020.

Read more on The Financial Times.

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, more than 100 jobs are at risk at Plymouth's Theatre Royal due to the health crisis. Redundancy consultations have begun on June 22, which could affect a third of the staff.

It was also recently reported that Cameron Mackintosh is delaying the opening of his musicals, including Hamilton, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins, and The Phantom of the Opera, to 2021, and the productions will be affected by redundancies.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You