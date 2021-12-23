U.K. Government Doubles Culture Recovery Fund to £60 Million

The U.K. government will provide further emergency funding for arts, cultural and historical organizations impacted by the increasing COVID-19 cases, Variety reports. An additional £1.5 million will be allocated for creative freelancers alongside a further £1.35 million contribution from the theatre sector.

Additionally, the Culture Recovery Fund has been doubled from £30 million to £60 million. This fund will held our organizations that were forced to shut down or limit staff due to the virus, including independent cinemas, regional theatres, local museums and heritage sites.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, yesterday U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a £1 billion plan to help businesses impacted by the Omicron variant, including theatres and cinemas. Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for grants of up to £6,000. Eligible candidates include cinemas, pubs, hotels, restaurants and amusement parks.

Applications are opening until January 18, giving a week extension for organizations looking to apply.

Freelancers can apply to the Theatre Artists Fund or Help Musicians, each of which has been given a grant of £650,000, or the Artists Information Company, which has been granted £200,000.

