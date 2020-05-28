UK Actors' Union Equity Sets Up Independent Commission for Race Equality

Deadline has reported that to address the mass resignation of its Race Equality Committee after an incident involving actor Laurence Fox, Equity has created an Independent Commission for Race Equality (ICRE).

On an episode the BBC show Question Time Laurence Fox claimed it was "racist" for him to be called "a white, privileged male." Equity's Race Equality Committee publicly labelled him a "disgrace" on social media, but then Equity released an apology to the actor. The Committee resigned in protest.

The commission will be co-chaired by Johnny Worthy, Tanya Moodie and Chipo Chung, and will include Dawn Hope as a representative of Equity's Council.

"The Commission's role is to listen to the union's black and minority ethnic membership, ask the union leadership fundamental questions about how the it organizes, represents and fights for black and minority ethnic workers, and take urgent action to radically reform the union's anti-racism work," said Tanya Moodie.

