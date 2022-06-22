Tyrone Huntley, Anoushka Lucas, Gemma Sutton and More Join NEW UK MUSICALS - LIVE IN CONCERT

West End stars Tyrone Huntley (Judas in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams, 'Oklahoma' at the Young Vic) Michael Rouse (Jacob Marley, 'A Christmas Carol' Old Vic) and Gemma Sutton (Young Sally in 'Follies', NT, Kate in 'Girl From the North Country', West End) will guest star at the 'New UK Musicals - Live in Concert' at The Other Palace on Monday 4 July.

This special one-off concert will bring together stars of the West End and a new generation of performers including the winners of The New UK Musicals Singing Competition:

Lucy Smith (New UK Musicals Student Category Winner 2021)

Elliot Burges (New UK Musicals Junior Category Winner 2021)

Rosalind Ford (New UK Musicals Grand Prize Winner 2020)

Catherine Gregory (New UK Musicals Audience Award 2021)

Kelly Glyptis (New UK Musicals Audience Award 2020)

Joanna Clarke (New UK Musicals Grand Prize Winner 2021)

Featuring a LIVE BAND and a CHOIR made up of members from THE SINGSPACE:

Holly Maloney, Caroline Faber, Renan Teodoro, Chloe-Louisa Hughes, Kristina Demou, Hannah Smikle, Sarah King, Emily Clare (Moody), Alice Kattner, Lea Niven-Smith, Hannah Morton, Sarah Amandes, Oihane Rodríguez, Sian Pattison, Jessica Poole, Jenny Trapp, Rebecca Hardcastle, Ashley Rose Kaplan, Sarah Day, Sarah Kolb, Tamsin Lynes, Sarah Leatherbarrow, Tracey Rea Rachel, McFadyen, Lucinda Scott.

Songs performed will be by Finn Anderson (Composer/Lyricist of 'Islander'), Darren Clark (Composer/Lyricist of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', 'The Wicker Husband'), Tim Connor (Composer/Lyricist of 'Heart of Winter', 'The Stationmaster') Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (Writers of 'Ride'), Eamonn O'Dwyer (Composer/Lyricist of 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow', 'House of Mirrors & Hearts'), Tim Sutton (Composer/Lyricist of 'To The Streets', 'Victory') Gus Gowland (Creator of PIECES OF STRING) Susannah Pearse & Rebecca Applin (Writers of 'Jabberwocky', '45th Annual Chatterley Village Fete), Craig Adams (Composer/Lyricist of 'Lift', 'Therese Raquin') Teresa Howard & Steven Edis ('I Capture The Castle').

Tickets from £20

Running time: 2 hours

Box office: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/new-uk-musicals/