Trafalgar Entertainment Announces Trafalgar Theatre and Trafalgar Tickets Divisions

International live entertainment business - Trafalgar Entertainment today announced the launch of TRAFALGAR THEATRES and a number of senior management changes as the company consolidates its venue operations under one division.



The move also includes the announcement of a new ticketing arm - TRAFALGAR TICKETS - to develop the company's approach to regional ticketing - and to drive improvements in ticketing services for customers and visiting producers.



As part of the changes, the HQ Theatres brand will be retired and the 12 UK regional venues that TE acquired in 2021 will become part of the newly created Trafalgar Theatres entity. The grouping will also include TE's flagship London venue, Trafalgar Theatre, Theatre Royal Sydney and Olympia Theatre. Future venue acquisitions and opportunities will become part of the newly created division as they are realised.



To support the creation of Trafalgar Theatres, TE has announced some structural changes to its senior leadership team.



Chris McGuigan has been appointed Group Commercial Director for Trafalgar Theatres and will lead the company's strategic efforts to drive growth, increase revenue and to deliver an exceptional experience to customers and visiting producers.



Alvin Hargreaves becomes Group Operations Director and will lead the company's technical, operational risk, compliance, and sustainability activities - plus key projects and Creative Learning strategies.



Peter Brayshaw, currently CFO & CEO for Stagecoach,a??will also join the Trafalgar Theatres team as Finance Director Venues and Education. Peter will work to adapt the venue finance structure whilst continuing to oversee the Stagecoach finance function; and brings a wealth of experience including previously work with Really Useful Group.a??



The newly created Trafalgar Tickets business will be led by Johan Oosterveld (CEO Trafalgar Tickets) who joined the company from TodayTix Group in January and is advancing plans to build out new structures, improved technology and customer insight. Johan will work closely with other members of the Trafalgar Theatres team to embed new ways of working across the Group.



TE's COO Helen Enright and Business Affairs Director Andrew Hill will also play an active role as the venue and ticketing divisions develop; alongside their existing roles within the wider TE portfolio.



The company worked with Shaun Webb at SWD to create a modern, contemporary brand identity for Trafalgar Theatres and a new set of corporate logos to provide an exciting opportunity to update and refresh marketing visuals and corporate communications.



Rosemary Squire, Trafalgar Entertainment's Joint founder and CEO, said: "We're delighted to announce the creation of Trafalgar Theatres and Trafalgar Tickets in order to consolidate and unite all our venues under one name.



"Following our acquisition of HQ Theatres last year, this move sees the integration process fully realised as those 12 regional theatres, become part of the Trafalgar family alongside our London and Sydney venues.



"Chris, Alvin, Peter and Johan - alongside Helen and Andrew - have years of industry experience and expertise between them, and we congratulate them on their new roles as they begin this exciting chapter in the continued growth of Trafalgar Entertainment."

About Trafalgar Entertainment



Co-founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is a premium international live entertainment business focussed on new productions, the distribution of live-streaming innovative content and the provision of amazing spaces where people can come together to share in the experience of live entertainment. TE is home to Trafalgar Theatre, Theatre Royal Sydney, Olympia Theatre, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Trafalgar Releasing, Trafalgar Tickets, Stagecoach Performing Arts, Helen O'Grady Drama Academy, London Theatre Direct, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, The Chiswick Cinema and 12 UK regional theatres.