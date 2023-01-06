Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in February

Performances are on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm). 

Jan. 06, 2023  

Following the smash hit sensation Culture Shock in 2022, New Yorker Tori Scott returns to the Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End this year with a brand new show, Tori Scott: Tori with an "I", on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm).

Tori will be joined by musical theatre's leading ladies Christina Bianco (The Wizard of Oz, Funny Girl, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) on Sunday 5 February and Danielle Steers (The Cher Show, Bat out of Hell, SIX the Musical) on Monday 6 February. Ben Papworth is the show's Musical Director.

Tori with an "I" is a celebration of survival, martinis, and new beginnings. Tori Scott will take you on a hilarious musical journey featuring questionable life choices and songs she stole from other people. Arriving in the UK with three bags and one cat, Tori is on one epic adventure... she can't wait to tell you all about it!

Tori will shake up pop classics and a dash of musical theatre, mixing them with outrageously true stories in this stunning cabaret. With songs by an eclectic range of artists including Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Regina Spektor, Beyoncé and Queen, Tori's vocals will blow you away.

Tori Scott is currently touring the UK as Georgia Holt in The Cher Show. As a cabaret performer, she has been named "the Bette Midler of the new millennium" by Provincetown Magazine and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in New York City by Time Out New York. She has previously performed her smash hit solo shows in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Mexico, Brighton, Cardiff and on cruise ships throughout Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe. Tori has also opened shows for RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, Cheyenne Jackson and YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow. More information at www.itstoriscott.com.

The show is produced by New Frame Productions (The Diary of a CEO Live, Alyssa Memoirs of a Queen, Tori Scott: Culture Shock, Captain Sandy Live).




Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre
The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming new production of Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed play DNA, which will run at the venue from 2-9 February 2023.
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand
Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! With the new cast giving their first performance at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month from Tuesday 17 January.
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month Photo
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month
A funny and poignant new play exploring the impact of the iconic cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station on the lives of the people who lived and worked beneath them is opening at Leeds Playhouse on 3-11 February before heading out on tour across Yorkshire and the North East.
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.

