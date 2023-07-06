Tom Hollander Reveals Fear of Russian Threats While Performing in PATRIOTS

The actor has stopped opening fan mail in case it has been poisoned

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Tom Hollander Reveals Fear of Russian Threats While Performing in PATRIOTS

Tom Hollander has revealed that he has stopped opening fan mail as he fears being poisoned by an “overzealous FSB agent” during the run of his anti-Putin play, Patriots.

Peter Morgan's play follows the rise and fall of Boris Berezovsky, the billionaire Russian businessman and mentor to Vladimir Putin, during the decline of the Soviet Union. 

Hollander said the cast of Patriots felt a “vague sense” that the play’s subject had become “very dangerous” since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. 

“I did slightly think when we opened this time in the West End . . . ‘Gosh, if there was a very overzealous FSB agent wandering around London with not enough to do on their hands, who wanted to draw attention to themselves and curry favour with the Kremlin, theycould send us all poisoned fan mail,’” he told The News Agents podcast.

Hollander, 55, said that as the war had become “much nastier” since the play was first performed at the Almeida Theatre in July last year, the cast members were hoping nothing happened to any of them.

“But that’s really to exaggerate our significance. We are actors doing a play — isn’t it amazing that we can? It’s one of those moments where theatre becomes as interesting as it’s supposed to be.

“It’s an environment where the issues of the day can be debated in real time in a town square environment,” he added.

According to Hollander, several Russian exiles have cried outside the Noël Coward Theatre following performances. “The story spoke to them of people who’ve left Russia and can’t go back,” he said.

Patriots is at the Noël Coward Theatre until 19 August

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Photo
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

Tickets from £39.00-Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson. 

2
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over Unhealthy Wedding Cake Photo
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over 'Unhealthy' Wedding Cake

An advertisement for a West End play has been banned from the London Underground because it featured an “unhealthy” cake.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A

BWW caught up with Nick Pupo to chat about bringing Addicted to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A

BWW caught up with The Hairy Godmothers to chat about bringing Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody and WET to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatre's THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLDVictoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatre's THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLD
Now On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix TheatreNow On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix Theatre
Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida TheatreFull Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre
PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West EndPRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You