Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle Join Ian McKellen in Robert Icke's Production of PLAYER KINGS

The production has been adapted from William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 1 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final B Photo 4 Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

Player Kings Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £33
Cast
Photos
Videos
Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle Join Ian McKellen in Robert Icke's Production of PLAYER KINGS

The full cast has been revealed for Player Kings, adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

Joining the previously announced Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff are Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV. Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur's Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas) complete the cast.

The production, directed by Icke, runs at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024, with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre, 1 March – 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House, 14 – 23 March 2024.

Set and Costume Designer: Hildegard Bechtler; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Gareth Fry; Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG; Fight Director: Kev McCurdy; Associate Costume Designer; Johanna Coe; Hair and Make-up Designer: Susanna Peretz; Associate Directors: Jack Bradfield and Lizzie Manwaring

Ian McKellen  plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare's Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England. 

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

Bringing together Shakespeare's two great history plays (Henry IV, parts 1 and 2), Player Kings will reign over London's West End for twelve weeks only, playing at the Noël Coward Theatre from April 2024, with previews in Wimbledon and Manchester from 1 March.





RELATED STORIES

1
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Ickes OEDIPUS Photo
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Icke's OEDIPUS

Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles, is set to have a West End run. Learn additional details and see how to purchase tickets!

2
VIDEO: Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre

Get a first look at Till The Stars Come Down, which plays in the Dorfman Theatre from 24 January. Till the Stars Come Down is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world, written by former writer-in-residence Beth Steel and directed by Bijan Sheibani. 

3
VIDEO: New Trailer For The National Theatre Lives DEAR ENGLAND Photo
VIDEO: New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND

Get a first look at a new trailer for The National Theatre will release two new National Theatre Live's Dear England.

4
WOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham Palace Photo
WOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham Palace

WOW Girls Festival concludes its UK tour with a special event at Buckingham Palace featuring Her Majesty The Queen.

More Hot Stories For You

Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Icke's OEDIPUS in the West EndMark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Icke's OEDIPUS in the West End
WOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham PalaceWOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham Palace
EVOLUTION FESTIVAL to Return to Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in MarchEVOLUTION FESTIVAL to Return to Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March
Photos: See New Production Images of LES MISERABLES in the West EndPhotos: See New Production Images of LES MISERABLES in the West End

Videos

Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You