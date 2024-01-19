Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle Join Ian McKellen in Robert Icke's Production of PLAYER KINGS

The full cast has been revealed for Player Kings, adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

Joining the previously announced Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff are Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV. Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur's Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas) complete the cast.

The production, directed by Icke, runs at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024, with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre, 1 March – 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House, 14 – 23 March 2024.

Set and Costume Designer: Hildegard Bechtler; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Gareth Fry; Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG; Fight Director: Kev McCurdy; Associate Costume Designer; Johanna Coe; Hair and Make-up Designer: Susanna Peretz; Associate Directors: Jack Bradfield and Lizzie Manwaring

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England.

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

