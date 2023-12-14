TodayTix Will Open a Store in Leicester Square

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The TodayTix shop will offer inventory to West End and Off-West End's best shows.

The first ever TodayTix shop will open at the Leicester Square Underground station in London. Known for delivering unparalleled value for theatre tickets and cultural events to audiences across the globe, the global e-commerce leader will now have a dedicated store with the opportunity to shop exclusive prices only available in person. Opening its doors this December, the TodayTix shop will offer inventory to West End and Off-West End's best shows.

 

Guided by a concierge team of dedicated staff members who will share their expertise and show recommendations, customers will be able to seamlessly purchase tickets to London's hottest plays and musicals through the frictionless technology offered by the shop's self-service kiosks, the first of its kind for theatre tickets in the world. Customers will also have access to a lounge where they can enjoy a premium seated experience while purchasing tickets and secure additional bundles and packages.

 

Designed by award-winning Lumsden Design, the store features elements inspired by classic theatre decor and lighting, as well as host five digital screens rotating six dynamic show cover images per minute. In addition, the TodayTix shop will house a window display showcasing extravagant costumes from shows each month. This will provide the rare chance to get up close and personal with the costumes worn by West End's biggest stars. To celebrate the opening, the display will feature Elsa's iconic dress from Disney's Frozen The Musical.

 

“TodayTix always seeks to connect West End shows with audiences in new and innovative ways, and for us, the brand new TodayTix shop is the latest way we are doing that,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager at TodayTix. “Combining frictionless technology and unparalleled customer service, this shop is designed for both working Londoners looking for the best in entertainment and tourists seeking show recommendations and exclusive prices.”

“Working with TodayTix to bring their digital brand to life in its first ever bespoke space, where their customers can enjoy a fun and immersive experience when buying show tickets, has been incredibly exciting,” said Callum Lumsden, Founding Partner at Lumsden.  “We designed the space with the purpose of it to feel like a premiere, seamless experience for audiences as they book their tickets. From the red carpet to the bright lights and frictionless technology, we wanted to ensure it offers a standout experience for all audiences.”

