Tim Walker's New Play BLOODY DIFFICULT WOMEN At Riverside Studios Extends Until April 2

Wind of Change, in association with Cahoots Theatre Company, today announces an extension of the world première run of Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women. The production, which charts the events behind the court case Gina Miller brought against Theresa May in 2016 and what has ensued, will extend for one week only and now run until April 2.

Stephen Unwin directs Calum Finlay (Max Guilden), Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller), Graham Seed (Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (Paul Dacre), with the role of Gina Miller for the extra week to be announced shortly.

Denise Silvey, the producer, said today: "For a serious straight play such as Bloody Difficult Women to be announcing an extension of a run is unprecedented during these uniquely challenging times for London theatre. This puts out a bold, confident, heartening statement that there is still strong demand for great acting and writing."

Tim Walker, the play's writer, said: "Despite a delayed opening due to Covid and a tube strike on opening night, I'm so proud to be announcing an extension for this production. It truly feels like the public are behind us and willing this show to be seen and heard by many more audiences."

Cast: Amara Karan (Gina Miller until March 26, with new cast member for the week that follows to be announced), Calum Finlay (Max Guilden), Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller), Graham Seed (Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (Paul Dacre)

Director: Stephen Unwin; Designer: Nicky Shaw; Lighting Designer: David Howe

Sound Designer: John Leonard

Tim Walker's brand-new drama sees the tumultuous political events of recent years played out in a power struggle between two determined women.

His intensely human account of the court case Mrs Miller brought against Mrs May makes for revealing and often very funny theatre, but ultimately it's a tragedy, where there are no winners, only losers.

Walker brings the story bang up to date in a dramatic finale which says so much about the deep divisions we still have in our country.