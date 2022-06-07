Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Returns to London in October

Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's epic musical 'From Here To Eternity' is to get its first London revival in a newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre.

'From Here To Eternity' will run from 29 October - 17 December.

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'From Here To Eternity' is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful and conflicted paradise.

Adapted from the classic novel by James Jones this breathtaking musical unites the writing talents of Tim Rice (lyrics), Stuart Brayson (music) and Donald Rice and Bill Oakes (book), and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director / The Rev Theatre Company).

'From Here To Eternity' marked Tim Rice's first new stage musical for over 10 years. His extraordinary career includes winning 12 Ivor Novello awards, 4 Tonys and 3 Oscars, with smash-hit musicals including 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' 'Evita', 'Chess' and 'The Lion King'.

Director Brett Smock said: "After extensive development work on 'From Here To Eternity' in the US at The REV Theatre Company in New York and The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, we are thrilled to join forces with UK producer Katy Lipson/Aria Entertainment to present a powerful new production designed specifically for the intimacy of Charing Cross Theatre. Framed by a world on the brink of war, at a time when we are losing the last of the 'Greatest Generation', and with the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor just last year, it feels timely to revisit this fascinating series of events."

Lyricist Tim Rice said: "It's wonderful to have 'From Here To Eternity back in London. Since its world premiere in the West End in 2013, there have been two excellent productions in North America, both directed by Brett Smock, and I'm delighted he's bringing the latest iteration of the show back across The Pond. Katy Lipson and her team are the perfect partners: young, dynamic and energetic - like the fighting men of G Company. It's been a treat to get back to the writing desk with Stuart, too.If you like your musicals soft and fluffy, this show is not for you. We have nothing to offer but danger, betrayal, heart-break, hope, blood, sweat and tears!"

Composer Stuart Brayson said: "Since my tiny acorn of an idea that the classic James Jones novel would make a good musical - and everyone thought I was mad - I've been fortunate to experience its remarkable journey from early workshops at the Bridewell Theatre to a West End run, a wonderful film of the production, a successful cast album and two terrific American productions. That's not too shabby for a self-taught musician and working class lad from Gateshead!"

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Director Brett Smock

Musical Director and Orchestrator Nick Barstow

Set and Costume Designer Stewart Charlesworth

Sound Designer Andrew Johnson

Choreographer Cressida Carré

Production Coordinator Ollie Hancock

Casting Director Jane Deitch



www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650