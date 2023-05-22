Tim Minchin Will Perform AN UNFUNNY* EVENING WITH TIM MINCHIN AND HIS PIANO in London

Phil Mcintyre Live presents An Unfunny* Evening With Tim Minchin And His Piano. The performance is set for Sunday 4th June 2023 at The Lyric Theatre, London.

*the promoter can't guarantee the artist won't inadvertently amuse.

Tickets go on sale 12 noon Monday 22nd May 2023 Click Here

Warning: This is not a comedy gig. Attendance is not compulsory.

The Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award nominated polytalent plays a handful of intimate, informal, solo dates in the UK this summer.

Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, from his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, from his TV and film writing, and perhaps even some from his early songwriting days in the late 20th century.

The set list will be fluid, the chat unplanned, and the vibe informal. He may well get the audience to vote on some of the song choices.

This a rare chance for Minchin fans!

VENUE: The Lyric Theatre, 29 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 7ES

DATE Sunday 4th June 2023

TIME: 7:30PM

RUNNING TIME: 90mins (no interval)

Photo Credit: Damian Bennett