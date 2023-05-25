Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from just £30 for Hamnet at the Garrick Theatre This September

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

This hotly anticipated new play based on Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Royal Shakespeare Company Acting Artistic Director Erica Whyman, transfers direct from Stratford-upon-Avon to London’s Garrick Theatre for 14 weeks only from 30 September 2023.

Hamnet is at the Garrick Theatre from 30 September - 06 January 2024