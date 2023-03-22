Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £36 for BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Coming to @sohoplace

This world premiere stage adaptation stars Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in their West End debuts

Mar. 22, 2023  
Tickets from £36 for BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Coming to @sohoplace

Tickets from £36 for Brokeback Mountain @sohoplace

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an unresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Tickets from £36 for Brokeback Mountain @sohoplace

Brokeback Mountain is @sohoplace from 10 May - 12 August 2023




Related Stories
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music Hall
Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show heads out on tour following rave reviews for its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, which also won it a London transfer.
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo Photo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for Medea @sohoplace 'A blazing Sophie Okonedo makes this spartan production a must-see' Evening Standard
Now Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix Theatre Photo
Now Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix Theatre
Grab your tickets for the West End transfer of Rebecca Frecknall’s A Streetcar Named Desire
Exclusive Presale for A STRANGE LOOP at the Barbican Theatre Photo
Exclusive Presale for A STRANGE LOOP at the Barbican Theatre
Exclusive presale: A Strange Loop, the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage of the Barbican this June for a one time only, limited season.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


The Duffer Brothers: Bringing STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to the Stage was 'Never Expected'The Duffer Brothers: Bringing STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to the Stage was 'Never Expected'
March 21, 2023

Matt and Ross Duffer said the concept had not been 'not part of the original plans' when they first wrote the script for television eight years ago.
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music HallSpecial Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music Hall
March 21, 2023

Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show heads out on tour following rave reviews for its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, which also won it a London transfer.
Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.
March 20, 2023

The Royal Court Theatre has announced it will present four new works between April and August 2023 as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer in 2024.
Mountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy PracticeMountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy Practice
March 20, 2023

Intimacy on Set and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the launch of the world’s first degree in Intimacy Practice. The two-year course has been developed with leading Intimacy Practitioner Ita O’Brien, in conjunction with O’Brien’s company Intimacy on Set. Mountview is working with the University of East Anglia as its validating partner.
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners AnnouncedBBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced
March 20, 2023

Actor, producer and director Martin Jarvis OBE (Just William, The Forsyte Saga, Eastenders, Doctor Who) has won the BBC Audio Drama award for Lifetime Achievement, presented at Broadcasting House’s Radio Theatre.
share