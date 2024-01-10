Tickets from £30 for EXHIBITIONISTS at the Brand New King's Head Theatre

Tickets from £30 for Exhibitionists

A dazzling new comedy about love, sex, happiness and freedom set in the San Francisco art world. When ex-partners collide at an exhibition, sparks fly and their new boyfriends are caught in the blast, igniting a series of comic crises involving a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway that leads them to a mysterious hotelier and new beginnings.



Witty characters, outrageous behaviour and a big beating heart make Exhibitionists the perfect post-New Year pick me up.



This world premiere is co-written by Olivier nominee Shaun McKenna (The Lord of the Rings – Watermill and West End; Ladies In Lavender – UK No 1 Tour; Radio 4’s Eleanor Rising and Home Front; the forthcoming The Forsyte Saga at Park Theatre) and Andrew Van Sickle, a journalist making his playwriting debut. Directed by Bronagh Lagan (Flowers For Mrs Harris at Riverside Studios and the Olivier nominated CRUISE).

Exhibitionists is at the King's Head Theatre until 10 February