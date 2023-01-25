Tickets from £23 for TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £23 for Trouble In Butetown

In her illegal boarding house in Butetown, Cardiff, Gwyneth Mbanefo (Sarah Parish, Bancroft, Broadchurch W1A) toils tirelessly to keep afloat.

It's a port town during the war; home to souls from every corner of the globe. When Nate (BIFA winner Samuel Adewunmi), an African American GI, escapes his barracks and discovers this new world without segregation, can he find safe harbour in Tiger Bay? And with danger on every corner, who can he trust?

Trouble In Butetown is a world premiere by the award-winning playwright Diana Nneka Atuona (Liberian Girl, Royal Court), directed by Tinuke Craig (Jitney, Old Vic).

Trouble In Butetown is at Donmar Warehouse from 10 February - 25 March