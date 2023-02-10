Tickets from £18 for WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £18 for Winner's Curse

Making war is a dirty business. So is making peace.

Two countries are locked in battle over a strip of land when a fragile ceasefire provides a chance for peace. Over the negotiating table, cynical diplomats, idealistic peacemakers and meddling mediators try to navigate a perilous path to agreement as the threat of continued conflict looms ever larger.

Helmed by the nation's much-loved presenter Clive Anderson, and written by experienced diplomat Daniel Taub (former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator) with comedy writer/producer Dan Patterson (Mock the Week, Whose Line is it Anyway, The Duck House), Winner's Curse is a brand-new show that combines humour and audience interaction to take you behind the scenes of a high stakes international peace talk.

Winner's Curse is at the Park Theatre until 11 March