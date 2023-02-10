Tickets from £18 for WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

The show stars much-loved presenter Clive Anderson

Feb. 10, 2023  
Making war is a dirty business. So is making peace.

Two countries are locked in battle over a strip of land when a fragile ceasefire provides a chance for peace. Over the negotiating table, cynical diplomats, idealistic peacemakers and meddling mediators try to navigate a perilous path to agreement as the threat of continued conflict looms ever larger.

Helmed by the nation's much-loved presenter Clive Anderson, and written by experienced diplomat Daniel Taub (former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator) with comedy writer/producer Dan Patterson (Mock the Week, Whose Line is it Anyway, The Duck House), Winner's Curse is a brand-new show that combines humour and audience interaction to take you behind the scenes of a high stakes international peace talk.

Winner's Curse is at the Park Theatre until 11 March





Tickets from £12 for VILLAGE IDIOT at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Townies have decided they want a lie in, so they’re building a new high-speed railway. Issue is, it’s going right through Barbara Honeybone’s house, and she ‘ent having none of it. Barbara’s grandson Peter works for the townies and it’s his job to convince the village that having a two-tonne bullet hurtling through the cabbage patches will actually be for the best.
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN
When Ben returns home to his father’s funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted with uncomfortable truths about the past, present and future of the community and the family he grew up in and left behind.
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman
The award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Martin Sherman’s Rose transfers to the Ambassador’s Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd of May after sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, and The Park Theatre, London once again starring Maureen Lipman.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


February 9, 2023

Staff at the Edinburgh Playhouse are 'nervous and scared' due to a rise in verbal and physical abuse from patrons, according to its theatre director.
February 9, 2023

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s internationally best-selling novel, this new British musical is thrillingly brought to life with original songs from Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.
February 9, 2023

Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson will star in the internationally acclaimed epic The Second Woman – one woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.
February 9, 2023

Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy has criss-crossed the Atlantic since 2008, picking up numerous nominations and awards along the way. An epic history of Western capitalism and a masterclass in theatrical storytelling, it now makes a dazzling return to the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.
February 8, 2023

In Black Sabbath – The Ballet expect a spectacular theatrical evening featuring thrilling dance and original Black Sabbath recordings (including Paranoid and Iron Man) alongside full orchestrations of their work (another first) and new orchestral compositions inspired by the sound of metal - all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
