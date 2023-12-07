Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £18 for Hir at the Park Theatre

Isaac, the prodigal son, has returned from the brutality of war, only to discover his family home transformed by domestic revolution.

The patriarchy has fallen, and mother Paigehas been liberated from an oppressive marriage. Enlisting Isaac’s newly-out transgender sibling as her ally, Paige is now on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes –but in Taylor Mac’s disarmingly funny, strikingly original comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it.

Named ‘one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time’ by Time Out New York, Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac has exploded the classic dysfunctional family drama and turned it on its head.

In a revival by critically acclaimed director Steven Kunis, Hir explores a family in transition, forced to build a brave new world out of the pieces of the old.

Hir is at the Park Theatre from 15 February - 16 March 2024