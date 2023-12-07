Tickets from £18 for HIR at the Park Theatre

The play explores a family in transition, forced to build a brave new world out of the pieces of the old.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 4 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets from £18 for HIR at the Park Theatre

Tickets from £18 for Hir at the Park Theatre

Isaac, the prodigal son, has returned from the brutality of war, only to discover his family home transformed by domestic revolution.

The patriarchy has fallen, and mother Paigehas been liberated from an oppressive marriage. Enlisting Isaac’s newly-out transgender sibling as her ally, Paige is now on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes –but in Taylor Mac’s disarmingly funny, strikingly original comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it.

Named ‘one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time’ by Time Out New York, Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac has exploded the classic dysfunctional family drama and turned it on its head.

In a revival by critically acclaimed director Steven Kunis, Hir explores a family in transition, forced to build a brave new world out of the pieces of the old.

Hir is at the Park Theatre from 15 February - 16 March 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
U.ME: THE COMPLETE MUSICAL Will Premiere in 2024 With Stephen Fry as the Narrator Photo
U.ME: THE COMPLETE MUSICAL Will Premiere in 2024 With Stephen Fry as the Narrator

The original musical, staged for radio and podcast, was set during the global pandemic, and ‘U.Me: The Complete Musical' returns with part two, set after lockdown and following main characters Rose and Ryo as they change their lives after that extraordinary experience.

2
Cast Set For the London Premiere of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL Photo
Cast Set For the London Premiere of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL

CAST ANNOUNCED for London premiere of ‘Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical’ at The Other Palace. Packed with ‘90s pop classics, the show opens on January 11, 2024, for a 14-week season. Press night is on January 19, 2024.

3
Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw Will Lead WAITING FOR GODOT at Theatre Royal Haymarket Photo
Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw Will Lead WAITING FOR GODOT at Theatre Royal Haymarket

A new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot will open at next year, directed by James Macdonald and starring Lucian Msamati (Estragon) and Ben Whishaw (Vladimir), with further casting to be announced. The production opens at Theatre Royal Haymarket in September 2024 and will play a strictly limited run.

4
Video: Michael S. Siegel Sings Two Left Hands From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Michael S. Siegel Sings 'Two Left Hands' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have released a new 'Demo Session' video from The Finellis Musical, featuring Michael S. Siegel as Pete Finelli. Watch here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Royal Opera HouseReview: THE NUTCRACKER, Royal Opera House
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for West End Return of THE UNFRIENDPhotos: First Look at Rehearsals for West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Exclusive 24 Hour Presale for West End Transfer of RED PITCH @sohoplaceExclusive 24 Hour Presale for West End Transfer of RED PITCH @sohoplace
Nearly 70% of Theatregoers Have Encountered Disruption in 2023Nearly 70% of Theatregoers Have Encountered Disruption in 2023

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You