Tickets from £18 for CHARLIE & STAN at Wilton's Music Hall

In 1910, the then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail from Southampton to New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe. They shared a cabin, they shared comedy routines but by the end of the journey they had drifted apart... they would both go on to become two of the biggest stars of the age.

Inspired by real life events, and accompanied by a live piano score, Told by an Idiot's smash hit production is a hilarious and moving homage to Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, two men who changed the world of comedy forever.

Originally produced by Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Plymouth with Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Unity Theatre, Liverpool and co-commissioned by London International Mime Festival.

Part of the 2023 London International Mime Festival.

This show is accessible to D/deaf audiences. It is without words, very physical and performed in the style of a silent movie, featuring occasional intertitles to help tell the story. There are 2 songs in the show, which are not captioned.