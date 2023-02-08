Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £12 for VILLAGE IDIOT at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The show is presented by Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps On The Moon.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Tickets from £12 for VILLAGE IDIOT at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Tickets from £12 for Village Idiot

"If I were an animal there would be legislation to protect my home, but because I'm just a bloody human they can do whatever the f**k they like."

Townies have decided they want a lie in, so they're building a new high-speed railway. Issue is, it's going right through Barbara Honeybone's house, and she 'ent having none of it. Barbara's grandson Peter works for the townies and it's his job to convince the village that having a two-tonne bullet hurtling through the cabbage patches will actually be for the best.

Then there's Harry, Barbara's younger grandson, he 'ent that bothered about trains, he's only got eyes for Debbie Mahoney. But the only thing Barbara hates more than townies is the Mahoneys.

Welcome to Syresham, South Northamptonshire. It's not quite the Cotswolds, not quite one of those posh villages Americans have in movies, but it does have Syresham's Got Talent, the headline event of the village fair. There'll be songs, dancing, magic, drag, a bit of wrestling, and Kevin's doing a meat raffle (vegetarian option: two tins of Strongbow).

Village Idiot is an audacious comedy, where family feuds kick off around a country fair that you townies are all invited to.

We hope it's a bit like the other plays you've seen here, but less s**t.

Ramps On The Moon is the pioneering initiative committed to putting deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work.

Presented by Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps On The Moon.

Village Idiot is at Theatre Royal Stratford East from 13 April - 6 May




Related Stories
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN Photo
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN
When Ben returns home to his father’s funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted with uncomfortable truths about the past, present and future of the community and the family he grew up in and left behind.
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman Photo
Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman
The award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Martin Sherman’s Rose transfers to the Ambassador’s Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd of May after sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, and The Park Theatre, London once again starring Maureen Lipman.
Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre Photo
Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre
The Olivier nominated, worldwide smash hit is returning to the West End!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


CRIPtic Arts 2023 Programme AnnouncedCRIPtic Arts 2023 Programme Announced
February 7, 2023

This will be a year of unparalleled creativity and community connection at CRIPtic Arts. Funded by Arts Council England, CAFBank, and Scope, they are launching a wide range of community programmes and artist development opportunities over the next year.
BREAKING: Lucy Frazer Takes Over as New Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and SportBREAKING: Lucy Frazer Takes Over as New Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
February 7, 2023

Lucy Frazer has been appointed Secretary of State for the newly-formed Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWNSave up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN
February 7, 2023

When Ben returns home to his father’s funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted with uncomfortable truths about the past, present and future of the community and the family he grew up in and left behind.
Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYSShow of the Week: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS
February 6, 2023

Show of the Week: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Vicky Featherstone to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Royal CourtVicky Featherstone to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Royal Court
February 3, 2023

Vicky Featherstone has announced she will step down later this year when the search for a new Artistic Director is complete and once they have taken up post. 
share